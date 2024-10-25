Court Place Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,487,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,517. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

