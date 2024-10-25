Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $28.23. 1,501,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,673. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

