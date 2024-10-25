Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $13,650,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 447,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,466. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

