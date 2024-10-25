Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $108.84. 158,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,236. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

