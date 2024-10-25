Court Place Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 47.9% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 313,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 131.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 539,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,356. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

