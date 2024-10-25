Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 508447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

