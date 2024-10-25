Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CVLG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 19,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,981. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. Covenant Logistics Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $676.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,282.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Covenant Logistics Group

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.