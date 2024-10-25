CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.96 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 53.40 ($0.69). CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.68), with a volume of 1,343,694 shares.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £279.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.11.

CQS New City High Yield Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. CQS New City High Yield’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

