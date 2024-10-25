Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $143.23 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $143.23 million and $6.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.