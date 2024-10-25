Creditcoin Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $147.62 million and $5.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.