CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $95.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
CRH Price Performance
Shares of CRH opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. CRH has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Analysts expect that CRH will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 26.46%.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.