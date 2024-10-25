Cross Staff Investments Inc Makes New $216,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $203.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $204.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

