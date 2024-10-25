CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 574.47, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.