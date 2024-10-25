Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 87,300 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 4.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $79,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,133. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.