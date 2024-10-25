Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,495,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.