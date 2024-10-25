Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,367 shares of company stock worth $32,539,170. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $240.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.64 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

