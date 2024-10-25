Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 59,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,655. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

