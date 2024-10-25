Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.50.
Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman
In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock worth $747,372. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.34. 32,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.88 and a 200 day moving average of $480.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.
Northrop Grumman Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
