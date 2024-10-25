CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,929. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $126.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,014,000 after purchasing an additional 176,694 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 43.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

