DA Davidson Increases BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $110.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

BANF stock opened at $109.13 on Monday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,880,698.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,880,698.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,307 over the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

