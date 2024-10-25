Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 88.4% in October

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the September 30th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS DSEEY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. 6,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

