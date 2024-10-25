Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 9,812 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

