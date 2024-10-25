Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 227,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

