Dakota Wealth Management Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 94,414.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,594,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $193,955,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 20,402.6% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,196,000 after buying an additional 863,846 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $208.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.