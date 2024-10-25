Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
MDY stock opened at $571.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.70 and its 200 day moving average is $547.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $585.50.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.