Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Darling Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of DAR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.92. 1,486,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Darling Ingredients
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.