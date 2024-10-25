Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.92. 1,486,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

View Our Latest Report on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.