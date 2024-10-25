Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.417 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.447 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $33.87. 73,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

