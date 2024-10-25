DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £508.25 ($659.89) and last traded at GBX 5,090 ($66.09), with a volume of 182113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,120 ($66.48).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCC to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,700 ($74.01) to GBX 5,800 ($75.31) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
