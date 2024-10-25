Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $411.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $420.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

