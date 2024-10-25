Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 136.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

DE stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.45. 107,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

