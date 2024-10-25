Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 1,014.6% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

