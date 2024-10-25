Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.56 and last traded at $121.20. 1,285,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,321,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.40.

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $172,144,309.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,582,928.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

