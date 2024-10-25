DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $951.0 million-$951.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.9 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.49-0.51 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,741. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -74.42%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

