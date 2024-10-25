Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

