Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Deswell Industries Price Performance
Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.88.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deswell Industries
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.