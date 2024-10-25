Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE TECK opened at $46.83 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after acquiring an additional 290,034 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,330,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,161,000 after buying an additional 90,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,103,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,441,000 after buying an additional 416,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,855,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,655,000 after buying an additional 546,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

