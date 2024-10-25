Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 204.9% from the September 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,939,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. 420,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,511. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

