Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.11 and last traded at $105.71. 563,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,355,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.98.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

