DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 81.0% in October

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 363,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,689. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.