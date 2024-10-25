DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 81.0% in October

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. 363,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,689. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $10,604,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,691 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5,329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 227,033 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 187,939 shares during the period. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.