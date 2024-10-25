Dora Factory (new) Price Hits $0.0459 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and $309,355.98 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.00239915 BTC.

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.04710478 USD and is down -8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $434,273.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

