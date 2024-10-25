DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

