DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.