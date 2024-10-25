DT Investment Partners LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

