DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $754.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.62 and a 12 month high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $703.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.75.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

