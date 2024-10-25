DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 42.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE opened at $262.76 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $185.74 and a 1 year high of $265.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.73.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

