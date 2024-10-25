Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 370.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $95.73. 50,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,537. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.06.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

