Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,069 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYD remained flat at $45.72 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,623. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

