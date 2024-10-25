Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TMO traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $559.27. 23,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.21 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

