Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 46,126 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,126 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 66.7% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 146,733 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth $2,800,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,175. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.