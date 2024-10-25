Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

