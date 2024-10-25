Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 85,763 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,763 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 94,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.18. 171,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,883. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

